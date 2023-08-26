Top five crypto investing strategies in bear market 

By Edul Patel

In all markets, whether stocks, mutual funds, or equities, the rise and fall of market cycles are inevitable. Cryptocurrencies also experience these oscillations, with periods of both ascent and descent. While bull markets tend to grab headlines and fuel widespread FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out), it’s the bear markets that truly test the mettle of crypto investors. These downturns can be lengthy and unforgiving, leaving investors scrambling for strategies to weather the storm. Here are the top five crypto investing strategies that can prove invaluable during bear markets.

1. HODL



The HODL strategy, which stands for “Hold On for Dear Life,” is a well-known approach. It means holding onto one’s crypto investments no matter how the market is doing. When the market is not doing well (bear market), it’s a good time for investors to take a closer look at their investments. This means carefully checking which projects are strong and which might have problems in tough times. By making changes in a smart way (rebalancing), investors can put their money into projects that have good uses, active teams, and strong communities. This helps keep their investments diverse and ready to grow in the future. So, even though the market might be tough, this strategy can help them invest in the long run.



2. Dollar-Cost Averaging Advantage



Dollar-cost averaging (DCA) is a smart way to invest, especially in the world of cryptocurrencies. Instead of trying to figure out the perfect time to invest, DCA is about putting in a consistent amount of money at regular times, no matter if the prices are high or low. It’s like setting up a routine payment for the investments. This helps to even out the ups and downs of the market, so investors end up buying more when prices are low and less when prices are high.



Imagine it like saving money regularly in a piggy bank. Some days one might put in more, and other days a little less, but over time, investors will have a good amount of money saved up. With opting SIP in crypto, they can buy cryptocurrencies regularly.



This strategy is really helpful, especially when the prices of cryptocurrencies are going through a rollercoaster ride. It stops one from making decisions based on emotions. Instead of worrying about the market volatility, investors can just stick to their plan of putting in the same amount of money at the same time. This way, they do not have to worry about timing the market and can steadily build up investments over time.



3. Pivot to Stablecoins and Dividend Tokens



When the crypto market is down, investors can consider shifting their focus to safer options. One such option is stablecoins, which are tied to regular money like the US Dollar. These stablecoins are like a secure place to keep the money when the market is in chaos. Another option is dividend tokens. These tokens can give a part of the money a project makes, even if the market is not doing well. Adding these safer choices to the investments can help protect investors from the big price changes that usually happen in bear markets.

4. Buy the Dip



“Buy the dip” is like a catchphrase in the world of crypto, and it basically means getting cryptocurrencies when their prices are on sale. When there’s a bear market, which is like a time when prices are low, it’s a great chance to use a smart investment method called value investing. This means one can look closely at different projects and find the ones that are being sold for too little because people are feeling worried, not because the projects are bad. By finding strong projects with good teams and technology, investors can benefit from the market’s overreaction and get assets that are likely to grow in the future.



5. Diversification of the Portfolio

In the realm of cryptocurrency investing, the adage “don’t put all your eggs in one basket” holds more weight than ever, especially in the tumultuous waters of a bear market. Diversification is a strategy that spreads investments across different assets, reducing the overall risk of the portfolio. While this might seem like a simple concept, its implications can be powerful, acting as a shield against the volatile swings that characterize bear markets.



While diversification doesn’t eliminate risk entirely, it helps to manage it effectively. By holding a mix of assets, investors can increase the likelihood that some will perform well even in adverse market conditions. Some assets might be more resistant to the bearish sentiment, either due to their defensive nature, strong fundamentals, or unique market positioning. This approach reduces the chance of a catastrophic loss and provides a better chance of capital preservation. It is a good idea to have diversified tokens across diversified sectors within the crypto ecosystem.



Conclusion



Bear markets are a part of the crypto world that will always come around, but they don’t have to bring everything down. With these top five strategies, investors can move through the rough times with confidence and a plan. Keep in mind that even though things might be tough, there’s usually something good that comes after.

The author is co-founder and CEO, Mudrex

