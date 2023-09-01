TinyTap includes AI and NFT on its platform

On August 30, 2023, TinyTap, an ed-tech subsidiary, Animoca Brands, a Web3.0 developer, announced the inclusion of new artificial intelligence (AI) and nonfungible token (NFT) tools for educators and parents, stated Cointelegraph.

The integration of AI is expected to enable educators and other users to create an educational game through a topical prompt, which can create the game within minutes. It is also believed that they have introduced a text-to-image tool for making educational images that might improve games and graphics, Cointelegraph added.

Sources revealed that the data used in the AI generator tools is expected to draw about a decade of data within the TinyTap system. Supposedly, the function is based on the “learning architecture of over 250,000 games, millions of activities, and more than 170 million plays,” Cointelegraph highlighted.

Furthermore, “We have incorporated governors within the output to ensure games exist within the desired age range,” Yogev Shelly, CEO, TinyTap, told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

