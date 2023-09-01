scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

TinyTap includes AI and NFT on its platform

With AI users can create an educational game through a topical prompt

Written by FE Digital Currency
TinyTap is an ed-tech subsidiary of Animoca Brands
TinyTap is an ed-tech subsidiary of Animoca Brands

On August 30, 2023, TinyTap, an ed-tech subsidiary, Animoca Brands, a Web3.0 developer, announced the inclusion of new artificial intelligence (AI) and nonfungible token (NFT) tools for educators and parents, stated Cointelegraph.

The integration of AI is expected to enable educators and other users to create an educational game through a topical prompt, which can create the game within minutes. It is also believed that they have introduced a text-to-image tool for making educational images that might improve games and graphics, Cointelegraph added.

Sources revealed that the data used in the AI generator tools is expected to draw about a decade of data within the TinyTap system. Supposedly, the function is based on the “learning architecture of over 250,000 games, millions of activities, and more than 170 million plays,” Cointelegraph highlighted.

Also Read
Generative AI’s impact on search engines can increase productivity of content creation
Also Read

Furthermore, “We have incorporated governors within the output to ensure games exist within the desired age range,” Yogev Shelly, CEO, TinyTap, told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-09-2023 at 09:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS