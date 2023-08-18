scorecardresearch
Tether to create a new software for crypto mining 

The new software can help to deliver improved analytics of mining sites

Written by FE Digital Currency
Tether is a stablecoin issuer
According to Cointelegraph, Tether, a stablecoin issuer (USDT $1.00), plans to create specialised software. It is believed to optimise Bitcoin mining and renewable energy operations using data analytics.

Sources revealed that Paolo Ardoino, Chief Technology Officer, Tether, explained the details of its in-development mining software. The software is expected to help to deliver improved analytics and performance of mining sites, Cointelegraph added.

“So far most software that mining companies use are basic cloud solutions that have a simplified interface that provides an overview of the current status of the Bitcoin mining site,” Ardoino explained.

It is believed that ensuring data produced by different devices such as miners, containers and electric transformers, among others, is stored, tracked and analysed in real time is imperative to streamlining operations, Ardoino told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 18-08-2023 at 12:50 IST

