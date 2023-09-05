scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Stake continues its services after $41 million hack

Stake is expected to have resumed on September 4, 2023

Written by FE Digital Currency
Updated:
Stake is a crypto betting platform
Stake is a crypto betting platform

With insights from a blockchain security firm, Stake, a crypto betting platform, has reopened deposits and withdrawals. It is believed that they resumed services for users only five hours after the platform was hacked to the tune of $41.3 million,stated Cointelegraph.

Stake is expected to have confirmed that all services had been resumed on September 4, 2023, (9:28 pm UTC), a few hours after the platform confirmed that several illegal transactions were made on Stake’s ETH/ BSC hot wallets.

“All services have resumed! Deposits & withdrawals are processing instantly for all currencies. We apologise for any inconvenience,” Stake tweeted.

Also Read
Also Read

It is believed that Beosin, a blockchain security firm, calculated that the total loss is about $41.35 million. Furthermore, it also included about $15.7 million on Ethereum, $7.8 million on Polygon and another $17.8 million from the BNB Smart Chain, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 05-09-2023 at 15:20 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS