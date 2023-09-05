Stake continues its services after $41 million hack

With insights from a blockchain security firm, Stake, a crypto betting platform, has reopened deposits and withdrawals. It is believed that they resumed services for users only five hours after the platform was hacked to the tune of $41.3 million,stated Cointelegraph.

Stake is expected to have confirmed that all services had been resumed on September 4, 2023, (9:28 pm UTC), a few hours after the platform confirmed that several illegal transactions were made on Stake’s ETH/ BSC hot wallets.

“All services have resumed! Deposits & withdrawals are processing instantly for all currencies. We apologise for any inconvenience,” Stake tweeted.

It is believed that Beosin, a blockchain security firm, calculated that the total loss is about $41.35 million. Furthermore, it also included about $15.7 million on Ethereum, $7.8 million on Polygon and another $17.8 million from the BNB Smart Chain, Cointelegraph concluded.

