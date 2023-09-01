Stack Overflow unveils OverflowAI to deliver AI/ML facilities 

Stack Overflow, an online community for developers and technologists, has introduced OverflowAI. From what it’s understood, OverflowAI will offer users capabilities based on AI/ML solutions sourced for its public platform and SaaS product, Stack Overflow for Teams.

According to an official release, with OverflowAI, users of Stack Overflow for Teams can curate a knowledge base through content, along with sources including Stack Overflow for Teams, public Stack Overflow, as well as customer repositories such as Confluence and GitHub. Reportedly, the extension integrates public platform and private Teams content, with StackPlusOne chatbot delivering solutions while one’s in Slack.

Sources suggest that with OverflowAI’s influence, data from Stack Overflow Q&A can help responses be attributed and cited, having the capacity to expand queries to the knowledge base for results and inquiries. Moreover, Stack Overflow’s Natural Language Processing (NLP) Collective seemingly adds ‘Discussions’ for debates, sharing insights, and aiding decisions.

“Our goal is to be a destination for the world’s current and next generation of technologists. As generative AI becomes prevalent, Stack Overflow’s foundation of data should become important for developing the technological solutions that will drive innovation,” Prashanth Chandrasekar, chief executive officer, Stack Overflow, said.

