South Korea’s Naver Corp introduces AI-based chatbot called CLOVA X

From what it’s understood, HyperCLOVA X is backed by supercomputing and data analysis abilities

Written by FE Digital Currency
Reportedly, Naver has invested $754 million in AI over five years

Naver Corp, a South Korean technology company, has revealed its take on OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The version is called CLOVA X, a generative AI chatbot, which provides assistance to Korean language users, as stated by Cointelegraph.

According to Cointelegraph, on August 24, 2023, Naver’s artificial intelligence (AI) prototype was unveiled called HyperCLOVA X. From what it’s understood, HyperCLOVA X is backed by supercomputing and data analysis abilities, which backs Naver’s AI facilities such as the new CLOVA X chatbot. 

Based on Cointelegraph’s data, Naver’s AI model has familiar ChatGPT traits but is considered proficient in Korean language and culture. It’s believed that CLOVA X can carry out functions like Anthropic, OpenAI, Microsoft and Google. Naver has also disclosed about developing CUE, a generative AI search facility backed by HyperCLOVA X. 

Moreover, Cointelegraph noted that on August 24, 2023, Choi Soo-yeon, CEO, Naver, stated that the firm’s application of technologies is based on different sectors, along with web search and online shopping, to better HyperCLOVA X. “Naver is ready to face the new change opened by generative AI,” Choi highlighted.   

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 24-08-2023 at 15:31 IST

