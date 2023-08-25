scorecardresearch
SingularityNET collaborates with  blockchain firm VeChain

The collaboration aims to cut down carbon emissions

Written by FE Digital Currency
SingularityNET is an artificial intelligence firm
SingularityNET, an artificial intelligence firm and VeChain, a blockchain firm,  becomes the latest firms to collaborate blockchain with artificial intelligence. It is believed that this time, they will aim to cut down carbon emissions, stated Cointelegraph.

On August 24, 2023, VeChain, a smart contract-compatible blockchain used for supply-chain tracking, announced a partnership with SingularityNET a decentralised AI services-sharing platform, Cointelegraph added.

Sources revealed that the firms mentioned that the collaboration is expected to include VeChain’s enterprise data with SingularityNET’s AI algorithms. It is believed this might improve automation of manual processes and provide real-time data, Cointelegraph highlighted.

“The last few years have taught the world that when the right AI algorithms meet the right data on sufficient processing power, magic can happen,” Ben Goertzel, founder, CEO, SingularityNET told Cointelgraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 25-08-2023 at 11:55 IST

