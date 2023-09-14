scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Singapore c.bank bars 3AC founders from market activity

MAS said to prohibit 3AC founder Zhu Su and Kyle Livingston Davies from performing regulated activities

Written by Reuters
It’s believed that whereabouts of Zhu and Davies are unknown
It’s believed that whereabouts of Zhu and Davies are unknown

Singapore’s central bank said on Thursday it has barred the founders of bankrupt cryptocurrency hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) from market activity in the city-state for nine years.  Three Arrows was the first major crypto firm to go bankrupt in 2022, brought down by the collapse of cryptocurrencies Luna and TerraUSD in May. It filed for bankruptcy.  

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said in a statement it had issued orders, which, effective from Sept 13, prohibit 3AC founder Zhu Su and Kyle Livingston Davies from performing any regulated activity and from managing any capital market services firms in Singapore.

Also Read

“Senior management of fund managers are required to implement robust risk management measures to protect the interest of investors,” Loo Siew Yee, MAS Assistant Managing Director said. Zhu and Davies’ whereabouts are unknown.

Also Read

Representatives for Zhu and Davies could not immediately be reached for comment.

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 14-09-2023 at 10:31 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS