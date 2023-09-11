Senators to introduce bipartisan blueprint for AI regulation

According to Cointelegraph, two senators from the United States posted a bipartisan blueprint for artificial intelligence (AI) legislation on Friday, September 8, 2023. It is believed that this took place after Congress intensified its endeavours to regulate the new-age technology.

The framework is expected to be put forward by Richard Blumenthal and Josh Hawley, who both are Senators. They are believed to advocate for mandatory licensing for AI firms and have also made it clear that technology liability protections will not shield these companies from legal actions, Cointelegraph added.

“We’ll continue hearings with industry leaders and experts, as well as other conversations and fact-finding to build a coalition of support for legislation,” Josh Hawley explained.

The framework is expected to propose the creation of a licensing system overseen by an independent regulatory body. Furthermore, it also included that AI model developers can register with this oversight entity, which might possess the authority to conduct audits of these licensing applicants, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

