SBI Life Insurance launches its very first ‘LifeVerse Studio’  

According to an official release, SBI Life Insurance, launched its very first ‘LifeVerse Studio’, on Metaverse to connect with the next generation of internet users. The objective behind the move is expected to connect, empower and engage with the new-age consumers and reshape brand interactions.

Supposedly, to empower both the employees and consumers at large, the company aims to launch its presence on metaverse in phases with SBI Life’s ‘LifeVerse Studio’ being the first phase.

As per the release, SBI Life’s ‘LifeVerse Studio’ is designed for users to create their avatars to connect with a diverse set of audiences. The users can select from a wide range of interesting avatars and showcase their creative selves on the platform through their avatars. Furthermore, the Avatars can interact in real-time.

Furthermore, “Through SBI Life’s ‘LifeVerse Studio,’ we embrace the new platform and allow our customers to connect, explore, and be inspired in a truly immersive manner. We also aim to transcend conventional boundaries, extend our reach and make an impact on consumers’ financial well-being,” Ravindra Sharma, the Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication & CSR, SBI Life Insurance, concluded, as per insights from the release.

