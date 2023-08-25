Salesforce publishes its latest State of IT report

According to an official release, Salesforce, a global CRM, released its latest State of IT report with trends from IT leaders from about 28 countries, including 300 from India.

The report is expected to highlight trends impacting IT organisations, such as shifting approaches to application development, the widening gap between IT services demand and supply, and the transformative impact of automation and artificial intelligence, among others.

As per the release, the main insights of this year’s State of IT report include generative AI can revolutionise IT. It is believed that about 87% of IT leaders in India mentioned that the role of generative AI might grow to about 95%. However, it is believed about 82% are concerned about generative AI’s ethics.

“Delivering innovation, turning data into action, and rising to meet increasing security threats, the business has never asked more of technology and its leaders. Driving business value is critical and return on investments and speed are IT’s top success measures, ” Deepak Pargaonkar, VP, solution engineering, Salesforce India, explained.

Supposedly, about 74% of Indian IT organisations couldn’t keep up with demands from the business, as 91% of projects increased demand over the next 18 months. In response, 95% of Indian IT leaders are expected to be focused on driving operational efficiencies, as per insights from State of IT report.

