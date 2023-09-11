RYMEDI enters into a partnership with Zeeve to ensure migration to Avalanche Subnets

Zeeve, a blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service, has entered into a collaboration with RYMEDI, a healthcare technology platform, in its migration to Avalanche Subnets.

According to an official release, Rymedi was looking to move from a public blockchain platform to Avalanche Subnets. From what it’s understood, Rymedi has deployed three Avalanche Subnets on the mainnet: Rymedi Identity Subnet, Rymedi Transaction Subnet, and Rymedi Compliance Subnet. It’s believed that these were designed to enhance and streamline patient records and healthcare experience, aided by the use of application chains.

Also Read FTX probing if millions in payments to Shaq, Naomi Osaka can be reversed

“Zeeve’s application of blockchain infrastructure technology aims to enable us to improve healthcare information security with multi jurisdictional compliance. Our partnership intends to bring to market innovative and advanced technology with a patient-centric mindset, ensuring safety and efficiency standards. I think Zeeve’s global approach aligns with Rymedi’s goal to bring wellness to patients worldwide,” David Stefanich, CEO, Rymedi, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn