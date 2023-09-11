scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

RYMEDI enters into a partnership with Zeeve to ensure migration to Avalanche Subnets

According to an official release, Rymedi was looking to move from a public blockchain platform

Written by FE Digital Currency
Reportedly, maintaining security across subnets poses migration complexities
Reportedly, maintaining security across subnets poses migration complexities

Zeeve, a blockchain infrastructure-as-a-service, has entered into a collaboration with RYMEDI, a healthcare technology platform, in its migration to Avalanche Subnets. 

According to an official release, Rymedi was looking to move from a public blockchain platform to Avalanche Subnets. From what it’s understood, Rymedi has deployed three Avalanche Subnets on the mainnet: Rymedi Identity Subnet, Rymedi Transaction Subnet, and Rymedi Compliance Subnet. It’s believed that these were designed to enhance and streamline patient records and healthcare experience, aided by the use of application chains. 

Also Read

“Zeeve’s application of blockchain infrastructure technology aims to enable us to improve healthcare information security with multi jurisdictional compliance. Our partnership intends to bring to market innovative and advanced technology with a patient-centric mindset, ensuring safety and efficiency standards. I think Zeeve’s global approach aligns with Rymedi’s goal to bring wellness to patients worldwide,” David Stefanich, CEO, Rymedi, said. 

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 11-09-2023 at 15:24 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS