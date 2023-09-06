scorecardresearch
Robin Li says over 70 AI models have been released in China

Ernie 3.5 is the latest version of Baidu’s chatbot

Written by FE Digital Currency
Robin Li is the CEO of Baidu
Robin Li is the CEO of Baidu

With insights from a report by Reuters, on September 5, 2023, Robin Li, CEO, Baidu, a Chinese tech company, mentioned that over 70 artificial intelligence (AI) models have been released in the country, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that Li has mentioned that the over 70 AI language models that have been released. This is expected to be created with over one billion parameters, which can be identified as large language models (LLMs). 

The latest version of Baidu’s chatbot, Ernie 3.5, is believed to be equipped with a processing speed twice that of the earlier version and an efficiency of about 50%. Supposedly he also revealed that the company plans to launch a newer version in the “near future,”  Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 11:33 IST

