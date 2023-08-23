Protean joins forces with Google Cloud to develop DPI and Generative AI solutions 

Protean eGov Technologies (Protean), an e-governance solutions’ platform, has announced a partnership with Google Cloud. This collaboration aims to accelerate DPI (Digital Public Infrastructure) deployment and the adoption of Generative AI (“GenAI”) and cloud, in both public and private sectors.

According to an official release, this partnership aims to set up a centre of excellence, to harness the potential of Google’s open commerce solution for ONDC combined with Protean’s ONDC buyer and seller platforms for adoption of ONDC by participants. This partnership will further aim to strengthen Protean’s identity authentication solutions (eAuthentication, eKYC, eSign) and data services with Google’s cloud computing and AI capability, to scale-up its adoption, aiming to solve for end-to-end digital onboarding journeys across sectors.

From what it’s understood, this centre of excellence aims to spur innovation in delivering digital public goods across ecommerce, healthcare, agriculture, mobility, education and financial services. Reportedly, Protean intends to leverage GenAI and VertexAI offered by Google Cloud to solve for use cases and deliver eGovernance solutions across these sectors.

“We are looking forward to this partnership with Google Cloud as we believe it holds potential to accelerate India’s digital transformation agenda on the back of delivering digital public infrastructure and open digital eco-systems. This partnership should influence ONDC network adoption and the centre of excellence should power multi-sectoral innovations at population-scale. We look forward to unlocking the potential of this collaboration with Google’s products and people and staying committed to our mission of Building for Billions,” Suresh Sethi, MD and CEO, Protean eGov Technologies, said.

