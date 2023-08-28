scorecardresearch
Paul Chan Mo-po says blockchain can lead digital technology 

Blockchain is the next wave of “breakthrough growth”

Written by FE Digital Currency
Paul Chan Mo-po is Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary
Paul Chan Mo-po, Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary, continues to support blockchain technology. It is believed that he mentioned that it is the next wave of “breakthrough growth” in the digital technology industry in a recent blog post, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that in a statement made on August 27, 2023, Chan mentioned emerging sectors within Web3.0 such as NFTs, GameFi, Play-to-Earn gaming and immersive entertainment, among others might lead the next generation of digital entertainment. 

“The core blockchain technology of Web3.0, with its characteristics of disintermediation, security, transparency, immutability and low cost, can be applied in many fields such as finance, commerce, trade, supply chain management, and even daily life,” Chan explained.

Chan’s statement is supposed to have come after he visited a three-day blockchain-focused event named the Digital Entertainment Leaders Forum, hosted in Cyberport, Hong Kong, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 28-08-2023 at 16:48 IST

