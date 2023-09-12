Parle Products extends collaboration with IBM over cloud and AI solutions

IBM has announced the expansion of its collaboration with Parle Products, an Indian biscuit brand, to further the company’s digital transformation journey. By deploying cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) for business solutions, Parle has seemingly reduced sourcing cost, enhanced sales forecast accuracy, lower cost to serve and optimise IT infrastructure.

According to an official release, in the latest phase of the engagement, IBM Consulting is also collaborating with Microsoft to implement the Azure Databricks Lakehouse, AI engine for Auto Replenishment and SAP Ariba solutions at Parle. By helping Parle leverage Azure platform for data insights, IBM Consulting aims to help the company realise operational resilience, agility, and scalability.

“Today, exponential technologies such as cloud and AI are considered fundamental to every company’s competitiveness by transforming the way that they meet customer demands and operate their businesses. Our collaboration with Parle is believed to have reached where a fundamental shift is being brought to the core strategic units of the organisation. Collectively, this is reportedly resulting in improved operations and increased revenue,” Kamal Singhani, country managing partner, IBM Consulting – India/South Asia, said.

