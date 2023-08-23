scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

OpenAI to introduce customised AI solutions for GPT-3.5

OpenAI introduced the option of fine-tuning for GPT-3.5 Turbo

Written by FE Digital Currency
OpenAI is an AI-based company
OpenAI is an AI-based company

According to Cointelegraph, OpenAI, an AI-based company, introduced the option of fine-tuning for GPT-3.5 Turbo, which can enable artificial intelligence (AI) developers to upgrade performance on specific tasks using dedicated data. It is believed that developers have also expressed criticism. 

Sources revealed that OpenAI mentioned that with the process of fine-tuning, developers might be able to personalise the capabilities of GPT-3.5 Turbo as per their requirements, Cointelegraph added.

“The introduction of fine-tuning to GPT-3.5 Turbo is intriguing, it’s not a comprehensive fix. Based on his observations, improving prompts, employing vector databases for semantic searches, or transitioning to GPT-4 often yield better results than custom training,” a user named Joshua Segeren tweeted.

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, the foundational GPT-3.5 Turbo models are expected to follow a rate of about $0.0004 per 1,000 tokens (the fundamental units processed by extensive language models), Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 23-08-2023 at 17:12 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS