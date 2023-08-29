OpenAI  launches ChatGPT Enterprise  

According to Cointelegraph, OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence tool, launched ChatGPT Enterprise. It is believed that it can be a faster, secure and powerful version of the chatbot for businesses.

Sources revealed that the firm explained in an August 28, 2023 post that ChatGPT Enterprise can offer unlimited access to GPT-4. It is also expected to be twice the performance speed and can process about 32,000 token context windows for inputs.

“We launched ChatGPT Enterprise, enterprise-grade security and privacy, large-scale deployment support, unlimited (and fast) gpt-4, 32k context, and more. Customisation on your company’s data coming soon,” Sam Altman tweeted.

OpenAI is expected to have mentioned that the enterprise product was launched after the“unprecedented demand” for ChatGPT products. Furthermore, over 80% of Fortune 500 companies were believed to be adopting the AI tool to some degree, which eventually led to this launch, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

