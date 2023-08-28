OnlyFans invested $20 million in Ethereum  

OnlyFans, a parent company of a subscription platform, became the recent firm to reveal its cryptocurrency holdings. It is believed that they have invested about $20 million into Ether in 2022, stated Cointelegraph.

With insights from a filing made on August 24, 2023, to the UK corporate registry, Fenix International reported that it had purchased about $19.9 million worth of ETH between 2021 and 2022. It is believed that due to an overall decline in crypto asset prices during the last year, the total value of its Ether decreased by $8.5 million by the end of November 2022.

Sources revealed that in spite of its lack of initial success in crypto investing, the platform is expected to have experienced growth in the reporting period ending November 30, 2022, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

