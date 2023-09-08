Oneglint Media Solutions completes takeover of AI-based Memzo

Oneglint Media Solutions, a Hyderabad-based photography solutions company, has announced the acquisition of Memzo – an AI-powered photo-sharing product.

According to an official release, Oneglint plans to integrate Memzo’s technology with its platform. From what it’s understood, the acquisition of Memzo aims to signify Oneglint’s commitment to using AI in photography. Although the financial details of the deal remain undisclosed, Oneglint has seemingly acquired 100% control of Memzo in an all-cash transaction.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Memzo to the Oneglint family. I believe Memzo has a solution for photo sharing that complements our vision of creating a platform for the photography ecosystem. We believe that this acquisition will create value for our customers, partners, and stakeholders,” Satya Ayyagari, co-founder and CEO, Oneglint Media Solutions, commented on the acquisition.

