Nothing can stop India’s Digital Public Infrastructure: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India’s call for global cooperation and equitable growth for all, along with its showcase of transformative digitisation have resonated with the world, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Union Minister explained. In an interview with PTI ahead of G20 Leaders’ Summit scheduled in New Delhi for September 9, 2023, to September 10, 2023, Chandrasekhar termed India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) a force whose time has come and added that nothing can stop it.

The Minister of State for Electronics and IT referred to the country’s payment, identity and other population-scale platforms which have captured the attention of many nations with several MoUs already signed.

“Our message from day one has been that the world is one family, that there is a need for more global cooperation to achieve our common good and common goals of a sustainable planet, of prosperous, developing world for all countries and people. The message that this is an era for responsible countries to show responsible rule of law and will also resonate way beyond the G20 presidency of India,” Chandrasekhar pointed out.

India has highlighted the power of technology, innovation, and bright, young minds all around the world that can shape the global future. India, through its DPIs and one Future Alliance, has demonstrated that there is a reasonable and realistic opportunity for every country, big or small, to also embrace a powerful digitisation journey, Chandrasekhar concluded.

