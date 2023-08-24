scorecardresearch
Naver Corp launches Korean language-based chatbot 

The new chatbot will target Korean-language users

Written by FE Digital Currency
Naver Corp is a South Korean tech company
Naver Corp, a South Korean tech company, introduced CLOVA X, OpenAI’s ChatGPT, its newest generative AI chatbot. It is believed that this new chatbot will target Korean-language users, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that on August 24, 2023, Yonhap, a South Korean-based news platform reported that Naver released HyperCLOVA X, its latest hyperscale artificial intelligence model.

The new Korean language chatbot is expected to be similar to ChatGPT but use Naver’s Korean language and culture. Supposedly, this includes English-language counterparts from Google, OpenAI, Microsoft and Anthropic, along with having conversations, summarising text, and generating stories, Cointelegraph added.

Furthermore, “Companies worldwide are transitioning from general-purpose to accelerated computing and generative AI,” Jensen Huang, founder, CEO, Nvidia, told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 24-08-2023 at 18:30 IST

