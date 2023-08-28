scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Latest Top Trends
Pause slide

MosaicML selects Oracle as its cloud infrastructure

OCI can offer several capabilities for AI, including AI infrastructure

Written by FE Digital Currency
MosaicML is a software development provider
MosaicML is a software development provider

According to an official release, MosaicML, a software development provider, that offers infrastructure and tools for building large-scale machine learning models, has selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) as its cloud infrastructure. It is expected that this might help enterprises extract more value from their data. With OCI’s performance, MosaicML, an AI infrastructure, mentioned that it is expected to have seen about 50 % faster performance and cost savings of about 80 % in comparison to other cloud providers.

“With OCI, we can pay less than with other cloud providers and can scale almost linearly because of the way Oracle configured its interconnects,” Naveen Rao, CEO, co-founder, MosaicML, explained.

It is believed that OCI can offer several capabilities for AI, including AI infrastructure. OCI Compute virtual machines and bare metal GPU instances are expected to power applications for computer vision, natural language processing, recommendation systems, and more.

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, it is believed that “OCI’s architecture and non-blocking, low latency network design is fundamentally different than anything on the market,” Greg Pavlik, senior vice president, Oracle, concluded.

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 28-08-2023 at 14:30 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS