MosaicML selects Oracle as its cloud infrastructure

According to an official release, MosaicML, a software development provider, that offers infrastructure and tools for building large-scale machine learning models, has selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) as its cloud infrastructure. It is expected that this might help enterprises extract more value from their data. With OCI’s performance, MosaicML, an AI infrastructure, mentioned that it is expected to have seen about 50 % faster performance and cost savings of about 80 % in comparison to other cloud providers.

“With OCI, we can pay less than with other cloud providers and can scale almost linearly because of the way Oracle configured its interconnects,” Naveen Rao, CEO, co-founder, MosaicML, explained.

It is believed that OCI can offer several capabilities for AI, including AI infrastructure. OCI Compute virtual machines and bare metal GPU instances are expected to power applications for computer vision, natural language processing, recommendation systems, and more.

Furthermore, it is believed that “OCI’s architecture and non-blocking, low latency network design is fundamentally different than anything on the market,” Greg Pavlik, senior vice president, Oracle, concluded.

