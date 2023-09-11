scorecardresearch
Meta to create a new AI model  

The new AI is expected to rival the most advanced model from OpenAI

Written by FE Digital Currency
Meta is the parent company of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram
Meta, the parent company of social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, mentioned that it is developing a new artificial intelligence (AI). According to a Wall Street Journal exclusive, this new AI is expected to rival the most advanced model from OpenAI, stated Cointelegraph.

WSJ mentioned that individuals familiar with the matter had explained that Meta might aim for the new AI model to be “several times” more powerful than its Llama 2 model, which was released earlier this year, Cointelegraph added.

Sources revealed that WSJ sources mentioned that Meta’s plans for the new system will be open-source. Supposedly, this is believed to allow other companies to build AI tools to produce high-level text, analysis and other types of output. 

Furthermore, this development comes as major tech companies and governments are racing to create, deploy and control high-level AI systems, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 11-09-2023 at 16:45 IST

