Meta introduces its AI coding tool  Code Llama

The new tool is expected to be a fine-tuned version of Llama2

Written by FE Digital Currency
On August 24, 2023, Meta AI announced the launch of “Code Llama,”. It is believed this is a community-licensed artificial intelligence (AI) coding tool that is built on the Llama2 large language model (LLM), stated Cointelegraph.

The new tool is expected to be a fine-tuned version of Llama2 which has been programmed specifically for generating and discussing computer code, Cointelegraph added.

“Because Python is the most benchmarked language for code generation — and because Python and PyTorch play an important role in the AI community — we believe a specialized model provides additional utility,” Meta explained.

Sources revealed that the models will also be available in different parameter sizes in order to operate in different environments. Furthermore, Code Llama is expected to be available in 7-billion, 14-billion, and 34-billion parameter sizes, each with a different function, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 25-08-2023 at 11:10 IST

