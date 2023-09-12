scorecardresearch
Manipal Business Solutions launches new security innovations 

Manipal Business Solutions has added 4 innovations that can empower business correspondents

Manipal Business Solutions is a fintech company
According to an official release, Manipal Business Solutions (MBS), a fintech company in the country launched four key innovations at the Global Fintech Fest 2023, Mumbai. The innovation includes Agent Geofencing, Voice Confirmation of Micro-ATM Transactions, and Random Finger Usage for Biometric Authentication-based Transactions (AEPS). 

Additionally, the platform is also believed to include Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Fraud Risk Management (FRM) solutions to detect and prevent fraud.  

The new product features are expected to include Financial Inclusion Agent Geofencing, Voice Confirmation of Micro-ATM Transactions, Random Finger Usage For Biometric Authentication-based Transactions (AEPS) and AML and FRM Integration, among others.

“We are continuously working to enhance the technologies deployed for Financial Inclusion. For this, we have added 4 innovations that can empower business correspondents to execute safe and secure transactions.  With this new initiative we aim to provide a secured financial inclusion ecosystem where security is paramount,” Kamaljeet Rastogi, CEO, Manipal Business Solutions, concluded.

