Liminal launches its Whitelabel Custody Solution to help Web3.0 platforms

Liminal, a digital asset custody provider, has announced the launch of its Whitelabel Custody Solution. This offering seemingly allows Web3.0 enterprises to manage digital assets.

According to an official release, Liminal’s Whitelabel Custody Solution enables businesses to leverage the provider’s wallet infrastructure and policy management tools. From what it’s understood, the offering allows institutions to build digital asset management platforms tailored to their needs. It’s believed that the offering offers personalisation, security, compliance, and support features.

Furthermore, Liminal’s Whitelabel Custody Solution offers both custodial and non-custodial setups, catering to institutional preferences. By adopting Liminal’s Whitelabel Custody Solution, institutions are believed to unlock security, efficiency, and control over their digital assets. Reportedly, the Whitelabel Custody Solution ensures compliance with anti-money laundering (AML) and know-your-customer (KYC) requirements.

“Our mission at Liminal is to empower Web3.0 institutions with the tools they need to succeed in the digital asset landscape. With our Whitelabel Custody Solution, we aim to be introducing an opportunity for institutions to establish their own custody platforms, enabling them to navigate the complexities of digital asset management,” Rahil Shaikh, AVP of product and blockchain, Liminal, said.

