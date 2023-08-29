LimeWire to introduce a Polygon-oriented AI creator studio

LimeWire, a file sharing program reimagined as a Web3.0 content platform, will launch a blockchain-based AI creator studio on Polygon. Reportedly, LimeWire and Polygon Labs will collaborate on marketing activations including social amplifications, Twitter spaces, calls for creators, among others.

According to an official release, the LimeWire AI studio aims to empower anyone to become a content creator. From what it’s understood, this project has capabilities, spanning from image creation to video production, along with music tracks. It’s believed that LimeWire will build a library of licensed images, music, stems, and instruments that people can use for monetising their art, by uploading their work in the AI studio.

Also Read Shardeum to conduct Web3.0 workshops for more than 7500 students

Moreover, the studio is expected to go live in Q3, 2023, with new models for video and music generation planned to roll out in the subsequent months. By leveraging the Polygon network, a set of Ethereum scaling protocols, LimeWire intends to ensure that its AI studio will offer users an experience with transactions, all backed by Ethereum’s native security and decentralisation.

“Our decision to launch on Polygon aims to be a step in our mission to decentralise the creator economy. The LimeWire AI creator studio should open the doors for any user to become a content creator. Launching on Polygon should be a boon to our multi-chain strategy, and we invite all existing Polygon creators to our ecosystem as well,” Marcus Feistl, COO, LimeWire, said.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn