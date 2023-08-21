scorecardresearch
Kenya marks Worldcoin as a potential threat to security 

The government is concerned by Worldcoin’s collecting of iris data

Written by FE Digital Currency
Worldcoin is a cryptocurrency project

The Worldcoin, a cryptocurrency project is expected to run into another roadblock in Kenya. It is believed the government has created a 15-member parliamentary committee to investigate about the new asset, stated Cointelegraph.

With insights from a report by the local daily, the Kenyan government is expected to have created a 15-member committee headed by Gabriel Tongoyo, Narok West Member of Parliament, to investigate the controversial crypto project. It is expected that the parliamentary committee has 42 days to investigate the project and submit its report to the House committee.

Sources revealed that the parliamentary investigation into the crypto project took place three weeks after Kenya suspended Worldcoin’s operations after the project failed to go by the government orders to stop scanning users’ iris, Cointelegraph added.

“The government is concerned by Worldcoin’s activities registering of citizens and collecting iris data, all of which might pose serious security risks,” Kithure Kindiki, Interior Cabinet Secretary, told Cointelegraph.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

First published on: 21-08-2023 at 19:00 IST

