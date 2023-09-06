Jump.trade unveils its NFT-based RADDX Racing Metaverse game 

Jump.trade, a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace and gaming platform of GuardianLink, has announced the launch of its metaverse racing game RADDX Racing Metaverse.

According to an official release, the collection has different cars and also features Metaverse Digital Lands. From what it’s understood, the game and the game assets are built on NEAR Protocol, a blockchain. It’s believed that the game has been tested by gaming guilds, and it was also released in its beta version.

Sources suggest that apart from racing, the game also has a battle feature where the cars are equipped with weapons and armory. It also seems to offer non-NFT cars, through which people can experience the game and have an idea before purchasing NFTs. Reportedly, brands such as Flipkart and Sandbox have purchased Digital Lands on RADDX Racing Metaverse.

“We believe that the RADDX Racing Metaverse will be a racing experience rather than just being a game,” Kameshwaran Elangovan, COO, Jump.trade, said.

