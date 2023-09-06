scorecardresearch
Jump.trade unveils its NFT-based RADDX Racing Metaverse game 

According to an official release, the collection has different cars and also features Metaverse Digital Lands

Written by FE Digital Currency
Going by Jump.trade’s official website, it’s a gaming NFT marketplace
Jump.trade, a non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace and gaming platform of GuardianLink, has  announced the launch of its metaverse racing game RADDX Racing Metaverse. 

According to an official release, the collection has different cars and also features Metaverse Digital Lands. From what it’s understood, the game and the game assets are built on NEAR Protocol, a blockchain. It’s believed that the game has been tested by gaming guilds, and it was also released in its beta version.

Sources suggest that apart from racing, the game also has a battle feature where the cars are equipped with weapons and armory. It also seems to offer non-NFT cars, through which people can experience the game and have an idea before purchasing NFTs. Reportedly, brands such as Flipkart and Sandbox have purchased Digital Lands on RADDX Racing Metaverse. 

“We believe that the RADDX Racing Metaverse will be a racing experience rather than just being a game,” Kameshwaran Elangovan, COO, Jump.trade, said.  

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 17:22 IST

