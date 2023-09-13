Joe Biden collaborates with Vietnam to raise funds for AI chips  

According to the remarks from a joint press conference on September 11, 2023, the United States and Vietnam made business deals and partnerships. It is believed the deals are worth billions of dollars and will contribute to the cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Sources revealed that Joe Biden, President, the United States (US), mentioned that the move is a formal “upgrading” of the relationship between the two countries. This collaboration is also believed to highlight critical sectors, including cloud computing, semiconductors and AI, Cointelegraph added.

“We’re deepening our cooperation on critical and emerging technologies, particularly around building a more resilient semiconductor supply chain,” Biden explained.

It is believed that Biden also expects the economic partnership might “spur” more trade and investment between the nations. Furthermore, he also mentioned that the move is “not about containing China,” but about creating a “stable base” in the region, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

