scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Joe Biden collaborates with Vietnam to raise funds for AI chips  

The new deal is worth billions of dollars

Written by FE Digital Currency
Joe Biden is the President of the United States
Joe Biden is the President of the United States

According to the remarks from a joint press conference on September 11, 2023, the United States and Vietnam made business deals and partnerships. It is believed the deals are worth billions of dollars and will contribute to the cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Sources revealed that Joe Biden, President, the United States (US), mentioned that the move is a formal “upgrading” of the relationship between the two countries. This collaboration is also believed to highlight critical sectors, including cloud computing, semiconductors and AI, Cointelegraph added.

“We’re deepening our cooperation on critical and emerging technologies, particularly around building a more resilient semiconductor supply chain,” Biden explained.

Also Read
Also Read

It is believed that Biden also expects the economic partnership might “spur” more trade and investment between the nations. Furthermore, he also mentioned that the move is “not about containing China,” but about creating a “stable base” in the region, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 11:57 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS