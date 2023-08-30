scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Iris Energy purchased 248 Nvidia GPUs worth $10 million

Iris Energy is exploring opportunities in generative artificial intelligence

Written by FE Digital Currency
Iris Energy is a Nasdaq-listed and sustainable Bitcoin mining platform
Iris Energy is a Nasdaq-listed and sustainable Bitcoin mining platform

Iris Energy, a Nasdaq-listed and sustainable Bitcoin mining platform, bought 248 state-of-the-art Nvidia H100 GPUs for about $10 million. It is believed that they are exploring opportunities in generative artificial intelligence (AI) in addition to its focus on Bitcoin (BTC $27,460) mining, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that the firm expects to get the rest of the 248 GPUs in the coming months. It is expected that Iris Energy also plans to include hardware to serve opportunities in cloud computing, Cointelegraph added.

“We believe demand for sustainable computing is unlikely to go away, and feel we are uniquely positioned to capture ongoing growth in the broader industry; whether that be ASICs for Bitcoin mining, or GPUs for generative AI and beyond,”  Daniel Roberts, co-founder, co-CEO, Iris Energy, told Cointelegraph.

Also Read
Also Read

Furthermore, Iris Energy is expected to operate in regions that have renewable energy sources such as wind, solar and hydro, among others, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-08-2023 at 11:50 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS