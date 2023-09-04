 Indian Bank enters into a partnership with IBM over Core Banking Solution needs

IBM has announced that it has collaborated with Indian Bank, a public sector bank, to deploy new banking applications, while addressing the business growth of Core Banking Solution (CBS) workloads for the bank.

According to an official release, to meet Indian Bank’s digital infrastructure needs, IBM proposed a hybrid cloud approach for all AIX workloads, to introduce a Capex and Opex model for consumption of compute resources. From what it’s understood, Indian Bank is using IBM PowerSC for AIX endpoints to get support for compliance audits. Additionally, Indian Bank has seemingly deployed IBM PowerVC for virtualisation management, cloud deployments, workload image management and resource optimization for IBM AIX Servers.

“We are looking forward to working with IBM to transform our banking environment. With the proposed private cloud solution, we aim to achieve agility, scalability and security to meet our growth requirements and adopt a consumption-based IT solution that is required in today’s market. The gains through technology-based innovation should empower us to deliver customer experiences, while ensuring data protection,” Deepak Sarda, chief general manager – IT and partnership, Indian Bank, said.

