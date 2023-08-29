India Blockchain Forum collaborates with QuillHash  

According to an official release, India Blockchain Forum (IBF) and QuillHash group, a Web3.0 platform, announced a collaboration to include Web 3.0 and blockchain technology in India. The two organisations are expected to work together to introduce standards around blockchain, smart contracts, audit and security guidelines.

“This collaboration can provide a scope to build a more secure blockchain ecosystem in the country, and will also be able to support Web3.0 startups for building innovative applications,” Sharat Chandra, co-founder, India Blockchain Forum, explained.

The collaboration between IBF and QuillHash is expected to focus on promoting awareness of blockchain security best practices, developing standards for blockchain smart contract audit and security guidelines and supporting the development of secure blockchain applications, among others.

As per the official release, the joint venture is expected to ensure that blockchain applications are secure and reliable and that the Indian blockchain ecosystem might be able to expand itself globally.

