IBM to continue collaboration with IIT-B and IISc, Bangalore over hybrid cloud and AI solutions 

IBM has renewed its research collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, and Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore, to transform and drive hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI).

Through the collaboration, IBM aims to drive innovation and provide solutions to challenges by tapping students, faculty, and industry researchers. According to an official release, the development aims to extend the prior research in natural language processing and question answering, along with machine learning for time series. From what it’s understood, the move intends to create computer programs that can detect and explain fake news, along with building new technologies for workloads in a hybrid cloud environment, including edge clouds, quantum-classical, and serverless. Moreover, this step is expected to develop techniques for computing.

Reportedly, the collaboration with IISc is led by Simmhan, along with faculty members J Lakshmi (Supercomputer Education and Research Centre), Parimal Parag (Department of Electrical Communication Engineering), and Prathosh AP (Department of Electrical Communication Engineering).

“I believe collaboration fuels innovation, and our collaboration with IIT Bombay and IISc Bangalore aims to underscore the importance of combining expertise. By merging IBM’s technological prowess with the research skills of these institutions, we intend to foster an ecosystem that pushes scientific discovery. Together, we intend to strive to explore horizons and address challenges, empowering India’s research community to create impact and shape a future,” Amith Singhee, director, IBM Research India, said.

