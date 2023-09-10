How artificial intelligence can empower the future of the gaming industry

By Harshit Jain

The global gaming landscape is undergoing a significant transformation that’s as exhilarating as the games we play. This transformation is driven by several factors like increasing competition amongst developers, rising gamer appetite for rich experiences, and the large-scale adoption of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence.

For a long time, AI and gaming have been in a harmonious relationship, prompting effective game development and delivering more sophisticated and adaptive experiences. And now AI is set to further redefine the future of the gaming industry, ushering in a new era of innovation, engagement, and limitless possibilities. With over 400 million gamers in the country, game developers are proactively building a variety of casual games, mid-core games, and AAA game titles that keeps this massive audience engaged and AI will equip them with the right abilities.

Today, AI with its many possibilities has revolutionised the planning, production, and gameplay of games, offering players new and enhanced experiences. It has the potential to create more immersive environments, realistic and diverse gameplay scenarios and intelligent adversaries. Looking ahead, AI holds the promise of building virtual worlds driven by diverse and intricate characters, improving the immersion and dynamism of gaming experiences where each player might experience the game differently.

Moving forward, let’s explore the avenues where AI holds the potential to deliver solutions which propel the gaming industry to great heights.

Elevating Realism in Gaming through AI

AI holds a lot of promise when it comes to simulation in online games, enhancing visuals and making the gaming experience more realistic. The predictive nature of the technology in a complex setting can be leveraged to curate enhanced virtual worlds and environments with life-like visuals. By integrating AI with virtual and augmented reality technologies, developers can open more possibilities to make video games more interactive and immersive.

Slashing Costs

In the past, creating games required big teams of developers, artists, and writers, but AI is changing that. It cuts costs by handling many tasks, leading to faster game creation. AI also improves design, reducing costly updates. While AI is advanced, it can’t replace human skills like adaptability, emotional understanding, and nuanced decision-making.

Automated Game Design

AI algorithms can effectively learn from player data and develop new insights based on that data. This trait can be used to automate game designs using artificial intelligence algorithms to create and optimise game mechanics, content, and rule systems. This has the potential to speed up the game development process.

Automated game design can also be used to generate different versions of a game to test and identify which version is the most appealing, improving the success rates of the game.

Game Testing Revolutionised by AI

Game testing is an essential part of game development. It enables developers to find bugs, problems, shortcuts and, overall, all the possible actions a player can do. Fortunately, AI has been used to automate the playtesting of games.

AI’s ability to take up thousands of complex test cases is a far more efficient way than doing it manually. AI algorithms accurately identify the dynamically rendered items in video games and spot all the little things that could be removed from the game structure. Overall, making the game testing process smoother and less time-consuming.

The gaming sector was one of the first industries that identified practical applications for AI technologies. Going forward, AI will keep on empowering the creation of online games, offering more interactivity, high-level graphics and visuals, infinite combinations of stories and landscapes, more realistic NPCs and customised experiences.

The author is co-founder , CEO at OnePlay

