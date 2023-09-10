How analytics and AI are empowering smart manufacturing

By Vikram Jain

Industries constantly seek innovative ways to improve their efficiency and productivity. To improve performance and efficiency and reduce downtime, it is necessary to automate data collection. One of the most game-changing approaches in recent times is the advent of integrating data from various sources through peripheral automation and putting that into insights to make informed decisions that optimize manufacturing processes.

Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) play a crucial role in empowering smart manufacturing by enabling data-driven decision-making, optimizing processes, enhancing productivity, and facilitating predictive maintenance. Peripheral automation refers to the use of automated systems and sensors at the periphery of manufacturing operations, such as machines, production lines, and equipment.

How IoT, connected equipment, and SCADA looped in business applications, data platforms and data infrastructure

At the forefront of this revolution is the integration of IoT (Internet of Things) technologies with connected equipment and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems. This harmonious blend enables businesses to optimize their operations by collecting real-time data, analyzing it, and making informed decisions based on the insights gained.

With the IoT, devices can now communicate with each other and share vital information autonomously. From sensors that monitor temperature and pressure to machines that control manufacturing processes, the possibilities are endless. This interconnectedness allows businesses to respond quickly to changing market demands and make data-driven decisions that drive efficiency and competitiveness.

Imagine a manufacturing plant where every machine is equipped with IoT sensors that constantly monitor their performance. These sensors collect data on various parameters such as temperature, pressure, and energy consumption. This real-time data is then transmitted to a line of business applications, which acts as the central hub for monitoring and analyzing the entire operation. Thus, with sensor data intelligence, businesses can improve uptime, throughput, and production quality by proactively managing shop floor and equipment operations with a real-time view of your entire production and stock.

Data platforms allow businesses to store, process, and analyze massive amounts of data in real time. This data can reveal patterns, identify bottlenecks, and offer insights that can significantly improve operational efficiency. It enables predictive maintenance, reducing downtime and maximizing productivity. It empowers businesses to make data-driven decisions that drive growth and innovation.

Furthermore, the integration with data infrastructure ensures the security and integrity of the data. As industries become increasingly reliant on data, protecting it from cyber threats becomes paramount. Robust data infrastructure ensures that data remains secure and accessible, even in the face of malicious attacks or system failures. Here’s how they contribute to the transformation of manufacturing into a smarter and more efficient industry:

1. Data Collection and Integration: Smart manufacturing relies on the collection of vast amounts of data from various sources, including sensors, IoT devices, machines, and production lines. Analytics and AI help integrate and process this data to create a comprehensive overview of the manufacturing process.

2. Predictive Analytics: AI algorithms can analyze historical and real-time data to predict potential issues or failures in machinery and equipment. This enables proactive maintenance, reducing downtime and minimizing production disruptions.

3. Process Optimization: By analyzing data on production processes, AI can identify bottlenecks, inefficiencies, and opportunities for optimization. This leads to more streamlined and efficient manufacturing operations.

4. Quality Control: Analytics and AI can monitor product quality in real-time. They can identify defects or variations that are not easily detectable by human inspection, ensuring that only high-quality products are shipped to customers.

5. Supply Chain Management: AI-powered analytics can enhance supply chain visibility by predicting demand patterns, optimizing inventory levels, and even suggesting the best routes for shipping and distribution.

6. Energy Efficiency: Smart manufacturing places an emphasis on sustainability. AI can analyze energy consumption data and suggest ways to reduce energy waste, leading to cost savings and a smaller environmental footprint.

7. Customization and Personalization: AI enables the customization of products to meet individual customer needs. By analyzing customer data and preferences, manufacturers can tailor their products more effectively.

8. Real-time Monitoring and Control: With AI, manufacturers can monitor operations in real-time and make adjustments on the fly. This agility is especially important in dynamic manufacturing environments.

9. Worker Safety: Analytics and AI can be used to monitor worker behavior and environmental conditions, helping to identify potential safety hazards and prevent accidents.

10. Demand Forecasting: AI can analyze market trends, historical data, and external factors to provide accurate demand forecasts. This helps manufacturers adjust production levels to meet anticipated demand and avoid overproduction.

11. Collaborative Robots (Cobots): AI-powered cobots can work alongside human workers, assisting with repetitive tasks, improving precision, and enhancing overall productivity.

12. Continuous Improvement: By continuously analyzing data and performance metrics, manufacturers can identify areas for improvement and iterate their processes to achieve higher levels of efficiency and quality.

If we summarize all these aspects, it comes out to be a digital feedback loop where raw data is collected at each stage. This data is synthesized to convert into insights and analytics on which informed decisions are made, which again improves the overall process, and this cycle continues.

The author is practice director, business analytics, Advaiya

