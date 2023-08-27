How AI, blockchain and virtual reality are shaping the way we manage properties

By Arshdeep Singh Mundi

Gone are the days when buying, selling, and managing properties were among the most tedious and challenging processes for individuals, be it living in the same city or relocating from another. However, ever since technological advancement barged into our personal as well as professional lives, just like every other sector, the real estate domain has also witnessed remarkable shifts. In this context, various traditional practices are being replaced by state-of-the-art innovations, reshaping the intricacies of property acquisition, sales, and management. From tailored recommendations and digital transactions to virtual tours and comprehensive insights, the integration of new-age technology such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and blockchain has heightened efficiency, transparency, and user engagement in the real estate market.

AI: Overhauling Property Searches and Wise Decision-Making

Since traditional times, the real estate market in India has always been complex and dynamic, full of challenges. However, ever since the real estate industry adopted artificial intelligence (AI), the landscape of property procurement has witnessed a complete overhaul. One such significant impact of AI that emerged at the forefront is its ability to streamline procedures, increase productivity and enable people to make wise decisions, leading to tailor-made recommendations that remarkably simplify the process of identifying the most fitting property.

Beyond this, AI is also playing an integral role in analyzing large amounts of historical and real data and performing predictive analysis, serving as a guiding force for both purchasers and sellers in making decisions based on comprehensive insights. AI algorithms are forecasting future property values by analyzing large databases containing previous property values, economic variables and market patterns. This empowerment enables buyers to make wise investment decisions and sellers to price their properties appropriately, creating healthy competition.

Blockchain: Fostering Transparency and Security

Given the disruption of blockchain in other sectors, the technology behind crypto has also found its way into the real estate industry, providing solutions to persistent challenges, particularly those revolving around transparency and security. The decentralized architecture of blockchain offers a robust answer by delivering an immutable and transparent ledger of property transactions.

Additionally, blockchain-enabled smart contracts automate operations such as property title transfers, escrow administration, and payment verification, lowering the danger of fraud, shortening transaction time-frames, and lowering the expenses associated with traditional real estate transactions. Furthermore, the transparent nature of blockchain assures that property ownership records are accurate and unchangeable, easing the process of validating property titles.

Virtual Reality: A Metamorphosis of Property Visualization and Design

It is no surprise that the advent of virtual reality, an artificial computer-generated environment, has added a new dimension to the realm of real estate by enabling prospective buyers to embark on immersive virtual tours from the sanctuary of their abodes. According to the study by Planet Home, 75% of prospective home buyers consider virtual tours an indispensable facet of their decision-making process. This technology effectively bridges geographical gaps, saving considerable time for both purchasers and vendors.

Furthermore, VR is spearheading a renaissance in property design and development. Architects and developers can now conjure up intricate 3D models of edifices and interiors, enabling clients to envision spaces before a single brick is laid. This innovation not only curtails design errors, but also ensures that client expectations are met with precision, ultimately translating to heightened customer satisfaction.

Technological Advancement: Shaping the Dynamics of Property Procurement! Despite the multitude of benefits, the wide-scale implementation of these technologies is not without its challenges; thus, seamless integration of technology is must in order to shape the industry dynamics. In this context, new-age technologies such as AI, blockchain, and virtual reality are steering the Indian real estate sector into an epoch characterized by innovation and metamorphosis. Additionally, the amalgamation of these technological marvel is not only enhancing the efficiency and transparency of property transactions but also elevating the quality of user experiences. Thus, as the realm of real estate sector continues to embrace new-age technologies, their adoption will undoubtedly usher in a new era of property purchasing, selling, and management in the modern day.

The author is executive director, Jujhar Groups

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn