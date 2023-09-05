hBits appoints Anish Mody as their Chief Product Officer

According to an official release, hBits, a fractional ownership platform, for commercial real estate, announced the appointment of Anish Mody as its Chief Product Officer (CPO).

“With Anish’s adept leadership, we aim to attain growth and persist in delivering opportunities to our investors,” Shiv Parekh, founder, CEO, hBits, explained.

In his new role, Anish is expected to guide the company to improve its product offerings to digitally transform investment in real estate, launch innovative offerings, and improve customer experiences.

“ I look forward to serving as an advocate for innovation, elevated customer service, and enriched experiences. The significance of this role lies in its commitment to driving innovation and we must continue to be watchful, adaptable, and challengeable,” Anish Mody, Chief Product Officer, hBits, concluded.

