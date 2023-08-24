HaiVE collaborates with  St. Joseph College of Engineering to set AI labs

According to an official release, HaiVE, an on-premise AI R&D firm, announced to launch of India’s first AI lab at St. Joseph College of Engineering, Chennai. This initiative is believed to be taken in collaboration with Terv, its Ed-Tech partner. It is believed that this can improve innovation and growth within the AI community globally.

Sources revealed that HaiVE’s initiative can provide a state-of-the-art setup with 10Gbps connectivity, housing dedicated on-premise AI servers with A-100 cards, and is expected to enable faster turnaround times to bring innovations. The collaboration with St. Joseph College allows startups to access a refined talent pool, including short-term interns and long-term Ph.D. researchers who will receive the opportunity to be absorbed as employees.

“This new structure can help to create an ecosystem of AI startups in Tamil Nadu,” Deepika, CEO, HaiVE, explained.

As per the official release, by partnering with St. Joseph College of Engineering, HaiVE aims to build a comprehensive ecosystem that can provide technological prowess, logistical support, talent engagement, among others. This is believed to be an initiative that might redefine the AI landscape in Tamil Nadu and India.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn