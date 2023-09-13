scorecardresearch
AlgoBharat to support blockchain innovation in India

The 6-member committee is expected to be chaired by the visionary RS Sharma

Written by FE Digital Currency
AlgoBharat is the Algorand Foundation’s India-focused initiative
According to an official release, AlgoBharat, the Algorand Foundation’s India-focused initiative, announced the establishment of its India Advisory Committee to support its mission of blockchain adoption to achieve the objectives of a more inclusive economy.

The 6-member committee is expected to be chaired by the visionary RS Sharma, a former civil servant. It is believed that Sharma will help to simplify and improve the administration of government programs.

“ As Chair of the committee, I am happy to collaborate with distinguished experts who bring decades of experience in public sector leadership and innovation. Together, we aim to harness blockchain’s transformative power to ensure a more inclusive and equitable future for India, enhancing access to essential services and driving social parity,” RS Sharma, concluded.

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 18:50 IST

