Experts to discuss risks associated with AI during G20

According to Bloomberg, leaders at the Group of 20 summit discussed using artificial intelligence for economic development along with protecting human rights. It is also expected that they will also include a global oversight of the rapidly evolving technology.

Narendra Modi, Indian Prime Minister, who hosted the G-20, mentioned that the group should create a framework for “human-centric” AI governance. Supposedly, Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President, had also suggested a similar oversight body to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

“It is telling that even the makers and inventors of AI are calling on political leaders to regulate,” she said at a G-20 session in New Delhi Sunday.

Furthermore, the G-20 leaders mentioned that they would work to ensure “responsible AI development, deployment and use,” that would protect rights, transparency, privacy and data protection and avoid other issues. They also agreed to pursue a “pro-innovation regulatory/governance approach” that maximizes the benefits of AI but takes into account the risks associated with it, as per reports by Bloomberg.

