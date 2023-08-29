Google to upgrade its service policies 

According to a blog post, made on August 24, 2023, Google is expected to upgrade some of its service policies in order to comply with the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA), stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that Google plans to expand its Ads Transparency Center, researchers’ access to data and its transparency research. It is believed this might add more visibility for content moderation, create a new Transparency Center for its policies and conduct more in-depth risk analysis, among others, Cointelegraph added.

“Such as the risk of making it easier for bad actors to abuse our services and spread harmful misinformation by providing too much information about our enforcement approach,” Google mentioned.

General requirements for sites in these categories are expected to include banning targeted advertising based on a user’s sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity or political beliefs, preventing and removing illegal posts and offering a way to report them. Supposedly, this will also restrict targeted ads to children and data sharing with researchers and authorities, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

