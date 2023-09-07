Google to update its political campaign policy

According to Cointelegraph, Google is upgrading its political content policy to include a new mandate. The new policy is expected to mention that all verified election advertisers must disclose uses of artificial intelligence (AI) in campaign content.

Sources revealed that on September 6, 2023, Google mentioned that the disclosures are required where there is “synthetic content that inauthentically depicts real or realistic-looking people or events.” Additionally, it is also believed that these notices must be “clear and conspicuous” in places where they will be noticed by users.

“Ads that contain synthetic content altered or generated in such a way that is inconsequential to the claims made in the ad will be exempt from these disclosure requirements,” Google explained.

This updated policy is expected to apply image, video and audio content and will be implemented in mid-November 2023, according to the update. Supposedly, the new policy comes exactly one year prior to the presidential elections in the United States, anticipated in November 2024, Cointelegraph concluded.

