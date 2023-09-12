Google launches its new project to support ‘responsible AI’

On September 11, 2023, Google and Google.org, launched the Digital Futures Project, an initiative to study responsible artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that the Mountain View company will invest about $20 million in grants to leading think tanks and academic institutions. It is believed that the new project aims “to facilitate dialogue and inquiry” into AI technologies.

“Through this project, we’ll support researchers, organise convenings and foster debate on public policy solutions to encourage the responsible development of AI,” Google explained in a blog post.

Also Read Meta to create a new AI model

The timing of the project’s launch is expected to come as the CEOs of some technology corporations will be meeting in a convene. Supposedly, the meeting is believed to be held in Washington DC on September 13, 2023 for an “AI Forum” hosted by Chuck Schumer, US Senate majority leader, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn