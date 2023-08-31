scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Google implements AI-oriented Search feature in India and Japan

From what it’s understood, this step is expected to help users avail Search Generative Experience

Written by Ritarshi Banerjee
Going by Google’s official website, it’s a multinational technology company
Going by Google’s official website, it’s a multinational technology company

On August 31, 2023, Google, a multinational technology company, unveiled its Search facility, which will be backed by Generative artificial intelligence (AI) abilities. From what it’s understood, the company will be making the addition of videos and images with regard to local information and travel recommendations.

Going by Google’s official website, the Search supported Generative AI feature, using Search Labs, has been introduced in countries such as India and Japan. This step is expected to help users avail Search Generative Experience (SGE), so as to enable them to understand topics, uncover new viewpoints and insights, among others. “Like in the US, people in Japan and India will be able to use generative AI capabilities in their local languages, either by typing a query or using voice input. Unique to India, users will also find a language toggle to help multilingual speakers easily switch back and forth between English and Hindi. And Indian users can also listen to the responses, which is a popular preference. In both countries, Search ads will continue to appear in dedicated ad slots throughout the page,” the website mentioned.

Also Read

Reportedly, Google laid emphasis on its research, which found that Generative AI in Search experience implemented SGE to help users understand ‘complex’ queries and new kinds of questions. Insights from the website highlighted that Google clocked high satisfaction rates among 18-24 year olds, and also that ads either above or below the AI-powered overview were helpful. “Another benefit people appreciate is that this experience is integrated into Search. They like that they can easily scroll and access a broad range of sources on the web, in addition to what they see in the AI-powered snapshot. We’re doing ongoing work to refine our systems to know when SGE is most helpful as an addition to the Search experience,” the website added.

Also Read

Moreover, the Search supported Generative AI feature allows users to explore different perspectives, along with web content. Seemingly, Google, in its testing phase, was looking for ways to get hold of web pages and back-up data using AI-oriented overviews. “It’s important to note that generative AI in Search remains an experiment and we’ll continue testing different ways of presenting results and listening to feedback, while prioritizing approaches that continue to drive traffic to relevant websites,” Google concluded. 

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 31-08-2023 at 10:20 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS