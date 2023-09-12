scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Google Chrome introduces its built-in ad-curation platform

“Privacy Sandbox,” was launched on September 7, 2023

Written by FE Digital Currency
Privacy Sandbox platform is expected to track user data within the browser itself
Privacy Sandbox platform is expected to track user data within the browser itself

With insights from a blog post by Google, Google Chrome launched its built-in tracking and ad-curation platform, “Privacy Sandbox,” on September 7, 2023, for general availability. The platform is believed to be originally rolled out to a small percentage of users but is now available to about 97% of users. It is believed that Google mentioned that the remaining 3% will be onboarded over the next few months.

Sources revealed that privacy experts have criticised the new tracking system. Supposedly, Google defended it mentioning that Privacy Sandbox needs to be implemented to eliminate third-party cookies and fingerprinting, Cointelegraph added.

“Without viable privacy-preserving alternatives to third-party cookies, such as the Privacy Sandbox, we risk reducing access to information for all users, and incentivizing invasive tactics such as fingerprinting,” Google explained.

Also Read
Also Read

Google Chrome’s new Privacy Sandbox platform is expected to track user data within the browser itself. Also, Google believes that this might enhance privacy without the need for third-party cookies. Furthermore, Google also mentioned that it will not start blocking third-party cookies by default until a later date, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 11:43 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS