Google Chrome introduces its built-in ad-curation platform

With insights from a blog post by Google, Google Chrome launched its built-in tracking and ad-curation platform, “Privacy Sandbox,” on September 7, 2023, for general availability. The platform is believed to be originally rolled out to a small percentage of users but is now available to about 97% of users. It is believed that Google mentioned that the remaining 3% will be onboarded over the next few months.

Sources revealed that privacy experts have criticised the new tracking system. Supposedly, Google defended it mentioning that Privacy Sandbox needs to be implemented to eliminate third-party cookies and fingerprinting, Cointelegraph added.

“Without viable privacy-preserving alternatives to third-party cookies, such as the Privacy Sandbox, we risk reducing access to information for all users, and incentivizing invasive tactics such as fingerprinting,” Google explained.

Google Chrome’s new Privacy Sandbox platform is expected to track user data within the browser itself. Also, Google believes that this might enhance privacy without the need for third-party cookies. Furthermore, Google also mentioned that it will not start blocking third-party cookies by default until a later date, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

