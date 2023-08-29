Genesis, DCG reach in-principle deal with creditors – court filing

Genesis Global and its parent company, Digital Currency Group (DCG), have reached an in-principle agreement with Genesis’ creditors to resolve claims brought during the crypto lender’s bankruptcy, a court filing showed on Tuesday.
The plan could lead to a recovery of about 70%-90% in U.S. dollar equivalent for unsecured creditors and about 65%-90% recovery on an in-kind basis depending on the denomination of the digital assets, according to the filing in the U.S. bankruptcy court in the Southern District Of New York. The deal includes a payment of about $630 million in unsecured loans due in May 2023 and a $1.1 billion unsecured promissory note due in 2032, along with some other potential claims.
“DCG is pleased to reach an agreement in principle with Genesis and the Unsecured Creditors Committee, which will provide a framework for a comprehensive resolution of the claims in the Genesis Chapter 11 cases and a pathway to significant recovery for creditors,” DCG said in a statement to Reuters.
Genesis filed for bankruptcy in January owing at least $3.4 billion to creditors and reached an agreement in principle on a restructuring plan, supported by Digital Currency Group, and its primary creditors, including Gemini, in February. DCG, owned by Barry Silbert, owns a portfolio of crypto companies in addition to Genesis, including crypto news and events site CoinDesk and New York-based Grayscale, a major digital asset manager.