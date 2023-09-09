scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

“G20 membership will take a call on crypto asset regulations,” says Nirmala Sitharaman

According to Sitharaman, FSB has focused on crypto regulations, whereas IMF on the macroeconomic implications

Written by Ritarshi Banerjee
Reportedly, G20 nations will address crypto regulations at 2023 Annual Meetings of WBG
Reportedly, G20 nations will address crypto regulations at 2023 Annual Meetings of WBG

On September 9, 2023, Nirmala Sitharaman, Indian Finance Minister, addressed questions around the possibilities of a regulatory framework for crypto assets, at the G20 New Delhi summit, 2023. From what it’s understood, Sitharaman was also asked to speak on the policy paper for crypto activities, jointly published by International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Financial Stability Board (FSB).

According to Sitharaman, FSB has focused more on the crypto regulations, whereas IMF has emphasised on the macroeconomic implications of crypto assets. “The synthesis paper is something which the G20 membership will go through in detail. There’s one more meeting, under our presidency for the finance track, in Marrakesh,” Sitharaman added.  

Also Read

Reportedly, Sitharaman highlighted that the “IMF-FSB Synthesis Paper” for crypto asset policies will be discussed in Marrakech, Morocco. “It’s for the membership to take a call as to how it wants to move on it, a framework or a template. I don’t think we have given it a name as of yet, and also to now discuss whether it’s going to be a regulation only and not a ban,” Sitharaman stated. 

Also Read

It’s believed that more clarity on G20 nations’ stance over crypto regulations will be given during the 2023 Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG). The set of meetings is scheduled for October 9-15, 2023, at Marrakech. 

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 09-09-2023 at 18:27 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS