G20 chair India says talks underway for global framework on crypto rules

Discussions are underway on a global framework to regulate crypto assets, India’s finance minister said on Tuesday, adding that cryptocurrencies could not be regulated efficiently without the cooperation of all countries.
“India’s (G20) presidency has put on the table key issues related to regulating or understanding that there should be a framework for handling issues related to crypto assets,” Nirmala Sitharaman said at an event in the financial capital of Mumbai. “Active discussions are happening.”