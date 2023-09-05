scorecardresearch
G20 chair India says talks underway for global framework on crypto rules

Nirmala Sitharaman has spoken on its importance at a Mumbai event

Written by Reuters
It’s believed that countries’ cooperation is needed for regulating cryptocurrencies
Discussions are underway on a global framework to regulate crypto assets, India’s finance minister said on Tuesday, adding that cryptocurrencies could not be regulated efficiently without the cooperation of all countries.

“India’s (G20) presidency has put on the table key issues related to regulating or understanding that there should be a framework for handling issues related to crypto assets,” Nirmala Sitharaman said at an event in the financial capital of Mumbai. “Active discussions are happening.”

First published on: 05-09-2023 at 12:28 IST

